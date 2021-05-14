Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 106.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $465.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.83 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.48%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.