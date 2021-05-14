Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

