Signaturefd LLC Sells 35 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $308.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.27 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.57 and a 200-day moving average of $397.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

