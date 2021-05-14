Signaturefd LLC Sells 98 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,039,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 2,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $340.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $351.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.74 and a 200-day moving average of $315.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

