Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.

SIMO stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.