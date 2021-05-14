Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $782 million-$836 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $702.58 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $63.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.