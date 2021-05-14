Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $535,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,938,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SILK opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 506,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

