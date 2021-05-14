Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Earnings Miss

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 3,245 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 214,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06.

About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

