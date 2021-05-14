SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) Critical Review

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Columbine Valley Resources (OTCMKTS:TRXO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SilverBow Resources and Columbine Valley Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Columbine Valley Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 55.16%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Columbine Valley Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Columbine Valley Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Columbine Valley Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $288.63 million 0.66 $114.66 million $9.74 1.60 Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Columbine Valley Resources.

Risk & Volatility

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbine Valley Resources has a beta of 5.46, meaning that its stock price is 446% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Columbine Valley Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -161.26% -17.94% -5.52% Columbine Valley Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Columbine Valley Resources beats SilverBow Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Columbine Valley Resources

Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns various properties, which are primarily located in the Rocky Mountain region of Wyoming, as well as Nebraska. Columbine Valley Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

