Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of SBGI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 600,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,536. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $183,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $209,967.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

