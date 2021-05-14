Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $96.07

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.07 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 94.80 ($1.24). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 96.40 ($1.26), with a volume of 1,056,144 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.63. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.60.

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

