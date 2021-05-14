SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 17,344 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total value of $3,192,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,954,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $5.52 on Friday, reaching $176.08. 271,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

