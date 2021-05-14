SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,488 shares of company stock worth $1,942,838. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 160.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 801.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. SiTime has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

