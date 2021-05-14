Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 59.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,686 shares of company stock worth $145,419. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 117,468 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $2,461,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

