Skylands Capital LLC Buys 7,375 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 2.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC stock opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

