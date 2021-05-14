Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,761. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

