Skylands Capital LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 43,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.4% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

