Skylands Capital LLC Has $9.91 Million Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of NV5 Global worth $9,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

