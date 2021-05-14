Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,876 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $68.64.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

