Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EM. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.90 target price for the company.

Shares of EM stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Smart Share Global has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $10.00.

About Smart Share Global

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

