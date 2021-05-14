Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $373,950.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $373,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 457,299 shares in the company, valued at $25,334,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,310,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,762,000 after acquiring an additional 83,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 310,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 90,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 773,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.