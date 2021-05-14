Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 89,152 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 7,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $623,655.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,994 shares of company stock worth $16,314,428. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

