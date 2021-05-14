Smead Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,371 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for about 6.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $145,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.47.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $98.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

