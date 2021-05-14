Smead Capital Management Inc. Purchases 218,060 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,060 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 4.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Simon Property Group worth $93,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.07.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $117.99 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

