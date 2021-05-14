Smead Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Smead Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,227 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.3% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $53,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.11 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

