SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.62 million.SmileDirectClub also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -0.250–0.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of SDC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,378,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

