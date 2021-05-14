Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Trading Up 2.4%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

SNMRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

About Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

