Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $270.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.46.

SNOW stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.41. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $4,066,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

