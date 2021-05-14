SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million.

TLMD stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 814,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,272. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Analysts predict that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLMD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

