SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.31. SOC Telemed shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 9,186 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at $47,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SOC Telemed by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SOC Telemed by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,764,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 197,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $13,720,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.