Solaris Price Tops $0.46 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Solaris has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $666,363.88 and $170,666.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solaris alerts:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solaris is a Hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the XEVAN algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Solaris Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solaris and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.