Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.45

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and traded as low as $26.95. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

