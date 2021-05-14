Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Barclays

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.28. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 65.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 8.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.