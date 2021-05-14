SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post sales of $137.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the lowest is $134.85 million. SP Plus posted sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $605.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

SP stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

