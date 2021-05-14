Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.75 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.6700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

