SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) is Wall Capital Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 7.8% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc. owned 1.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,819,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $95.33. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,128. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $99.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

