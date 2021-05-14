Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SPB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

SPB opened at $92.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 40.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,215,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth $371,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

