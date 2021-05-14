Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Raised to £108

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 9,978.33 ($130.37).

Shares of LON:SPX traded up GBX 260 ($3.40) during trading on Thursday, hitting £121.15 ($158.28). 24,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,315. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of GBX 8,822 ($115.26) and a 1-year high of £123.60 ($161.48). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £114.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The firm has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

