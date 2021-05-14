Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) shot up 5.4% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Spirit AeroSystems traded as high as $43.05 and last traded at $43.00. 4,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,633,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPR. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,603,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $57,030,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.