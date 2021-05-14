Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after purchasing an additional 864,572 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $217.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $146.94 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.04.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.