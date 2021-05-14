Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

In other news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at $226,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

