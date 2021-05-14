Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Issues Earnings Results

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. Spruce Biosciences has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $35.60.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.