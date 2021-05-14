Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at $226,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

