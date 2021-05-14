Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $14.60 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

