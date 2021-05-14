Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $300.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.43.

SQ opened at $203.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 312.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.16.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

