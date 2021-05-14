SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 52,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64. The company has a market cap of C$42.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60.

About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. It focuses on the Lola graphite deposit located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

