Stafi Market Capitalization Achieves $28.94 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. Stafi has a market cap of $28.94 million and $16.53 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.58 or 0.00005165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stafi has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stafi Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

