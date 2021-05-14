Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCBFF. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Standard Chartered from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold.

SCBFF stock remained flat at $$7.17 during trading hours on Thursday. 67 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.19. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

