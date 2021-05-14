Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $20.99. 19,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,387,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $5,024,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $5,074,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $3,541,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.