StarterCoin (STAC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4,137.00

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $210,992.12 and $4,137.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00089407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $602.62 or 0.01188959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00069261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00113776 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063915 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.